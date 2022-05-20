The Z Files: Sometimes, Crime Does Pay

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
Earlier this week during friend and colleague Paul Sporer's regular guest spot on the Tuesday RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, co-host Jeff Erickson brought up the notion of streaming hitters for stolen bases. Since this is a pet strategy of mine, my ears perked up. This is a tactic I have long championed and is the main reason a stolen base index is included in my Weekly Hitter Rankings. Now that we're about a quarter of the way into the 2022 campaign, it's time to identify player and team trends that can facilitate capturing those elusive bags.
Let's first examine the general stolen base landscape, then review pitcher and catcher numbers over the previous three seasons. Next, we'll check out team stats for this season before ending with some players to target to pad pilfers.
Here is a graph displaying steals per game from 2011.
Overall, steals have recovered a tad from as last season's nadir, but combined, teams are still collecting fewer than one stolen base per game.
To be honest, league-wide steals per game isn't useful for our fantasy squads. What matters is the distribution. Obviously, a smaller percentage of players contribute to a larger number of steals compared to the other counting stats, but it's helpful to have a grasp of the full picture.
One way to break it down is to count how many players are responsible for half of the total steals each season.
|Season
|Steals
|No. Players
|2011
It's interesting to note that last season, that number was the highest it's been since 2011. In contrast, so far this season, steals are more concentrated than ever.
Another approach is to determine the percentage of overall steals contributed by the top-20 players in the category.
|Season
|% Top 20
|2011
|23.30%
|2012
|22.48%
|2013
|26.74%
|2014
|26.09%
|2015
|24.79%
|2016
|27.04%
|2017
|24.54%
|2018
|24.72%
|2019
|25.09%
|2020
|25.31%
|2021
|23.32%
|2022
|26.03%
Unsurprisingly, the same trend appears here as the steals leaders account for a bigger share than last season. This can be interpreted in one of two ways. First, the 2022 inventory of players has more stolen base specialists, meaning it is harder to assemble a piecemeal roster of hitters who swipe bags here and there. Second, and more likely, more sources for steals will emerge, flattening the contribution of those dominating so far in 2022.
This hypothesis is easy to test by comparing what's transpired thus far to what occurred after a similar number of games last year. Sure enough, only 41 players were needed to accumulate half of the overall stolen bases at this time last season, compared to 64 by season's end. The early top-20 last season accounted for 26.4 percent of the overall total, three ticks higher than the final allocation. That is, stolen base threats emerged last season. While it doesn't guarantee that pattern will repeat, there is reason for optimism.
Now the question is, what teams and possibly players are best to target? Let's begin by focusing on the opposition to uncover batteries more susceptible to surrendering pilfers. Here is a list of every active catcher accruing at least 20 chances to throw out a would-be stealer since 2019.
|Catcher
|Team
|SBA
|SB
|CS
|SB%
|Salvador Perez
|Kansas City Royals
|52
|31
|21
|59.6%
|Luke Maile
|Cleveland Guardians
|35
|21
|14
|60.0%
|Anthony Bemboom
|Baltimore Orioles
|35
|21
|14
|60.0%
|J.T. Realmuto
|Philadelphia Phillies
|150
|92
|58
|61.3%
|Yadier Molina
|St. Louis Cardinals
|85
|54
|31
|63.5%
|Andrew Knizner
|St. Louis Cardinals
|29
|19
|10
|65.5%
|Reese McGuire
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|38
|20
|65.5%
|William Contreras
|Atlanta Braves
|29
|19
|10
|65.5%
|Austin Hedges
|Cleveland Guardians
|96
|64
|32
|66.7%
|Martin Maldonado
|Houston Astros
|106
|71
|35
|67.0%
|Jorge Alfaro
|San Diego Padres
|90
|61
|29
|67.8%
|Elias Diaz
|Colorado Rockies
|103
|71
|32
|68.9%
|Manny Pina
|Atlanta Braves
|74
|51
|23
|68.9%
|Christian Vazquez
|Boston Red Sox
|161
|112
|49
|69.6%
|James McCann
|New York Mets
|129
|91
|38
|70.5%
|Yan Gomes
|Chicago Cubs
|143
|102
|41
|71.3%
|Mike Zunino
|Tampa Bay Rays
|119
|85
|34
|71.4%
|Dustin Garneau
|Detroit Tigers
|53
|38
|15
|71.7%
|Eric Haase
|Detroit Tigers
|46
|33
|13
|71.7%
|Jacob Stallings
|Miami Marlins
|104
|75
|29
|72.1%
|Daulton Varsho
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|29
|21
|8
|72.4%
|Tucker Barnhart
|Detroit Tigers
|135
|98
|37
|72.6%
|Danny Jansen
|Toronto Blue Jays
|111
|81
|30
|73.0%
|Jonah Heim
|Texas Rangers
|45
|33
|12
|73.3%
|Willson Contreras
|Chicago Cubs
|139
|102
|37
|73.4%
|Michael Perez
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|65
|48
|17
|73.8%
|Sean Murphy
|Oakland Athletics
|81
|60
|21
|74.1%
|Yasmani Grandal
|Chicago White Sox
|175
|130
|45
|74.3%
|Tom Murphy
|Seattle Mariners
|86
|64
|22
|74.4%
|Tomas Nido
|New York Mets
|64
|48
|16
|75.0%
|Carson Kelly
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|112
|84
|28
|75.0%
|Grayson Greiner
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|81
|61
|20
|75.3%
|Will Smith
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|144
|109
|35
|75.7%
|Austin Romine
|Los Angeles Angels
|71
|54
|17
|76.1%
|Curt Casali
|San Francisco Giants
|77
|59
|18
|76.6%
|Stephen Vogt
|Oakland Athletics
|105
|81
|24
|77.1%
|Francisco Mejia
|Tampa Bay Rays
|62
|48
|14
|77.4%
|Chad Wallach
|Los Angeles Angels
|31
|24
|7
|77.4%
|Austin Barnes
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|90
|70
|20
|77.8%
|Omar Narvaez
|Milwaukee Brewers
|173
|136
|37
|78.6%
|Cal Raleigh
|Seattle Mariners
|24
|19
|5
|79.2%
|Gary Sanchez
|Minnesota Twins
|126
|100
|26
|79.4%
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Atlanta Braves
|107
|85
|22
|79.4%
|Tyler Stephenson
|Cincinnati Reds
|44
|35
|9
|79.5%
|Jose Trevino
|New York Yankees
|74
|59
|15
|79.7%
|Andrew Knapp
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|55
|44
|11
|80.0%
|Ryan Jeffers
|Minnesota Twins
|75
|60
|15
|80.0%
|Austin Allen
|Oakland Athletics
|20
|16
|4
|80.0%
|Mitch Garver
|Texas Rangers
|81
|65
|16
|80.2%
|Cam Gallagher
|Kansas City Royals
|46
|37
|9
|80.4%
|Dom Nunez
|Colorado Rockies
|63
|51
|12
|81.0%
|Robinson Chirinos
|Baltimore Orioles
|95
|77
|18
|81.1%
|Austin Nola
|San Diego Padres
|59
|48
|11
|81.4%
|Victor Caratini
|Milwaukee Brewers
|98
|80
|18
|81.6%
|Jason Castro
|Houston Astros
|82
|67
|15
|81.7%
|Kyle Higashioka
|New York Yankees
|61
|50
|11
|82.0%
|Joey Bart
|San Francisco Giants
|28
|23
|5
|82.1%
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|36
|30
|6
|83.3%
|Max Stassi
|Los Angeles Angels
|121
|101
|20
|83.5%
|Kevin Plawecki
|Boston Red Sox
|87
|73
|14
|83.9%
|Zack Collins
|Toronto Blue Jays
|64
|54
|10
|84.4%
|Kurt Suzuki
|Los Angeles Angels
|126
|108
|18
|85.7%
|Luis Torrens
|Seattle Mariners
|44
|38
|6
|86.4%
|Riley Adams
|Washington Nationals
|27
|24
|3
|88.9%
The table can be sorted, but as posted, those at the top of the list should be avoided while the backstops at the bottom should be targeted for steals.
Here is a similar table for pitchers since 2019, with the filter being 150 innings over that span.
|Pitcher
|Team
|IP
|SB
|CS
|SB%
|Jack Flaherty
|St. Louis Cardinals
|315
|1
|7
|12.5%
|Trevor Richards
|Toronto Blue Jays
|231.2
|4
|8
|33.3%
|Alex Wood
|San Francisco Giants
|187
|2
|4
|33.3%
|JT Brubaker
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|171.2
|3
|6
|33.3%
|Dallas Keuchel
|Chicago White Sox
|338
|3
|6
|33.3%
|John Means
|Baltimore Orioles
|345.1
|2
|4
|33.3%
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|Houston Astros
|217.1
|4
|7
|36.4%
|Jake Odorizzi
|Houston Astros
|277.1
|4
|7
|36.4%
|Ranger Suarez
|Philadelphia Phillies
|158.2
|2
|3
|40.0%
|Patrick Sandoval
|Los Angeles Angels
|163
|2
|3
|40.0%
|Kris Bubic
|Kansas City Royals
|180
|2
|3
|40.0%
|Austin Voth
|Washington Nationals
|150.2
|5
|7
|41.7%
|Matthew Boyd
|San Francisco Giants
|324.1
|6
|7
|46.2%
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Detroit Tigers
|361
|6
|7
|46.2%
|Adam Wainwright
|St. Louis Cardinals
|443.2
|7
|8
|46.7%
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|Toronto Blue Jays
|418.2
|3
|3
|50.0%
|David Price
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|181
|4
|4
|50.0%
|Brad Keller
|Kansas City Royals
|353.2
|6
|6
|50.0%
|Tyler Alexander
|Detroit Tigers
|196.1
|4
|4
|50.0%
|Tyler Mahle
|Cincinnati Reds
|357.1
|6
|6
|50.0%
|Shane Bieber
|Cleveland Guardians
|388.1
|12
|11
|52.2%
|Mike Clevinger
|San Diego Padres
|167.2
|10
|9
|52.6%
|Trent Thornton
|Toronto Blue Jays
|209
|8
|7
|53.3%
|Chris Paddack
|Minnesota Twins
|308
|7
|6
|53.8%
|Casey Mize
|Detroit Tigers
|178.2
|7
|6
|53.8%
|Carlos Carrasco
|New York Mets
|201.2
|6
|5
|54.5%
|Triston McKenzie
|Cleveland Guardians
|153.1
|6
|5
|54.5%
|Wade Miley
|Chicago Cubs
|344.2
|6
|5
|54.5%
|Clayton Kershaw
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|358.1
|11
|9
|55.0%
|Sean Manaea
|San Diego Padres
|263
|5
|4
|55.6%
|Luis Cessa
|Cincinnati Reds
|167.1
|5
|4
|55.6%
|Kyle Hendricks
|Chicago Cubs
|439.1
|14
|11
|56.0%
|Frankie Montas
|Oakland Athletics
|336
|9
|7
|56.3%
|Aaron Civale
|Cleveland Guardians
|256
|9
|7
|56.3%
|Steve Cishek
|Washington Nationals
|152.1
|4
|3
|57.1%
|Jose Urquidy
|Houston Astros
|177.2
|4
|3
|57.1%
|Domingo German
|New York Yankees
|241.1
|7
|5
|58.3%
|Marcus Stroman
|Chicago Cubs
|363.1
|21
|15
|58.3%
|Jose Urena
|Milwaukee Brewers
|208.2
|10
|7
|58.8%
|Kyle Gibson
|Philadelphia Phillies
|409.1
|13
|9
|59.1%
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Chicago White Sox
|268
|16
|11
|59.3%
|Joe Musgrove
|San Diego Padres
|391.1
|9
|6
|60.0%
|Brandon Woodruff
|Milwaukee Brewers
|374.2
|14
|9
|60.9%
|Jose Quintana
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|244
|11
|7
|61.1%
|Mitch Keller
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|170.1
|11
|7
|61.1%
|Chad Green
|New York Yankees
|178.1
|11
|7
|61.1%
|Ross Stripling
|Toronto Blue Jays
|241.1
|8
|5
|61.5%
|German Marquez
|Colorado Rockies
|435.2
|16
|10
|61.5%
|Jorge Lopez
|Baltimore Orioles
|284.1
|8
|5
|61.5%
|Cristian Javier
|Houston Astros
|155.2
|5
|3
|62.5%
|Zach Plesac
|Cleveland Guardians
|313.2
|5
|3
|62.5%
|James Paxton
|Boston Red Sox
|172.1
|7
|4
|63.6%
|Aaron Nola
|Philadelphia Phillies
|454.1
|21
|12
|63.6%
|Luis Garcia
|Houston Astros
|167.2
|14
|8
|63.6%
|Zach Davies
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|377
|18
|10
|64.3%
|Vince Velasquez
|Chicago White Sox
|245.2
|13
|7
|65.0%
|Luis Castillo
|Cincinnati Reds
|448.1
|15
|8
|65.2%
|Jon Gray
|Texas Rangers
|338
|17
|9
|65.4%
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tampa Bay Rays
|352.1
|14
|7
|66.7%
|Giovanny Gallegos
|St. Louis Cardinals
|169.1
|6
|3
|66.7%
|Chris Stratton
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|185.1
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Cole Irvin
|Oakland Athletics
|223.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Pablo Lopez
|Miami Marlins
|271.1
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Jesus Luzardo
|Miami Marlins
|166.1
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Julio Urias
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|320.1
|12
|6
|66.7%
|Jaime Barria
|Los Angeles Angels
|171.2
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Zack Greinke
|Kansas City Royals
|446.2
|10
|5
|66.7%
|Brady Singer
|Kansas City Royals
|192.2
|10
|5
|66.7%
|Tarik Skubal
|Detroit Tigers
|181.1
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Daniel Norris
|Chicago Cubs
|229
|16
|8
|66.7%
|Adrian Sampson
|Chicago Cubs
|160.2
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Michael Wacha
|Boston Red Sox
|285.1
|12
|6
|66.7%
|Rich Hill
|Boston Red Sox
|256
|16
|8
|66.7%
|Charlie Morton
|Atlanta Braves
|418.1
|10
|5
|66.7%
|Zac Gallen
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|273.1
|14
|7
|66.7%
|Adrian Houser
|Milwaukee Brewers
|309.2
|36
|17
|67.9%
|Patrick Corbin
|Washington Nationals
|439.1
|28
|13
|68.3%
|Zach Eflin
|Philadelphia Phillies
|328
|11
|5
|68.8%
|Jordan Montgomery
|New York Yankees
|205.1
|11
|5
|68.8%
|Hector Neris
|Houston Astros
|163.2
|9
|4
|69.2%
|Alex Cobb
|San Francisco Giants
|158
|7
|3
|70.0%
|Blake Snell
|San Diego Padres
|285.2
|35
|15
|70.0%
|Kyle Freeland
|Colorado Rockies
|295.2
|12
|5
|70.6%
|Erick Fedde
|Washington Nationals
|261.2
|27
|11
|71.1%
|Mike Minor
|Cincinnati Reds
|423.2
|20
|8
|71.4%
|Miles Mikolas
|St. Louis Cardinals
|228.2
|5
|2
|71.4%
|Dakota Hudson
|St. Louis Cardinals
|222.1
|5
|2
|71.4%
|Eric Lauer
|Milwaukee Brewers
|279.1
|5
|2
|71.4%
|Jose Suarez
|Los Angeles Angels
|181.2
|15
|6
|71.4%
|Max Fried
|Atlanta Braves
|387.1
|15
|6
|71.4%
|Merrill Kelly
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|372.2
|15
|6
|71.4%
|Drew Smyly
|Chicago Cubs
|267
|28
|11
|71.8%
|Martin Perez
|Texas Rangers
|341.1
|18
|7
|72.0%
|Justus Sheffield
|Seattle Mariners
|171.2
|18
|7
|72.0%
|Max Scherzer
|New York Mets
|419
|21
|8
|72.4%
|Caleb Smith
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|281
|16
|6
|72.7%
|Zack Wheeler
|Philadelphia Phillies
|479.2
|11
|4
|73.3%
|Trevor Williams
|New York Mets
|292
|11
|4
|73.3%
|Marco Gonzales
|Seattle Mariners
|416
|14
|5
|73.7%
|Taijuan Walker
|New York Mets
|213.1
|14
|5
|73.7%
|Freddy Peralta
|Milwaukee Brewers
|258.2
|14
|5
|73.7%
|Jose Berrios
|Toronto Blue Jays
|455.1
|17
|6
|73.9%
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Toronto Blue Jays
|365.2
|17
|6
|73.9%
|Lou Trivino
|Oakland Athletics
|157
|17
|6
|73.9%
|Alec Mills
|Chicago Cubs
|217.1
|9
|3
|75.0%
|Chris Sale
|Boston Red Sox
|190
|9
|3
|75.0%
|Mike Soroka
|Atlanta Braves
|188.1
|6
|2
|75.0%
|Garrett Richards
|Texas Rangers
|196.2
|9
|3
|75.0%
|Anthony DeSclafani
|San Francisco Giants
|368
|21
|7
|75.0%
|Seth Lugo
|New York Mets
|163
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Josh Hader
|Milwaukee Brewers
|153.1
|6
|2
|75.0%
|Elieser Hernandez
|Miami Marlins
|159.2
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Justin Verlander
|Houston Astros
|229
|9
|3
|75.0%
|Bryan Shaw
|Cleveland Guardians
|155.1
|6
|2
|75.0%
|Luke Weaver
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|182
|6
|2
|75.0%
|Sandy Alcantara
|Miami Marlins
|445
|28
|9
|75.7%
|Logan Webb
|San Francisco Giants
|242.1
|19
|6
|76.0%
|Chris Bassitt
|New York Mets
|364.1
|19
|6
|76.0%
|Michael Pineda
|Detroit Tigers
|282
|19
|6
|76.0%
|Hansel Robles
|Boston Red Sox
|158.1
|10
|3
|76.9%
|Gerrit Cole
|New York Yankees
|466.2
|21
|6
|77.8%
|Jeff Hoffman
|Cincinnati Reds
|164.1
|11
|3
|78.6%
|Steven Matz
|St. Louis Cardinals
|341.2
|15
|4
|78.9%
|Lucas Giolito
|Chicago White Sox
|427.2
|19
|5
|79.2%
|Kevin Gausman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|354
|27
|7
|79.4%
|Dane Dunning
|Texas Rangers
|151.2
|8
|2
|80.0%
|Emilio Pagan
|Minnesota Twins
|155.1
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Trevor Rogers
|Miami Marlins
|161
|12
|3
|80.0%
|Raisel Iglesias
|Los Angeles Angels
|160
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Jhoulys Chacin
|Colorado Rockies
|172.2
|12
|3
|80.0%
|Mark Melancon
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|154.2
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Madison Bumgarner
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|395.2
|29
|7
|80.6%
|Blake Treinen
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|156.2
|30
|7
|81.1%
|Adbert Alzolay
|Chicago Cubs
|159.1
|13
|3
|81.3%
|Dinelson Lamet
|San Diego Padres
|189
|13
|3
|81.3%
|Sonny Gray
|Minnesota Twins
|366.2
|26
|6
|81.3%
|Andrew Heaney
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|291.2
|13
|3
|81.3%
|Jordan Lyles
|Baltimore Orioles
|378.2
|26
|6
|81.3%
|Jameson Taillon
|New York Yankees
|181.2
|18
|4
|81.8%
|Ryne Stanek
|Houston Astros
|155.1
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Lance Lynn
|Chicago White Sox
|449.1
|29
|6
|82.9%
|Chris Flexen
|Seattle Mariners
|193.1
|5
|1
|83.3%
|Craig Stammen
|San Diego Padres
|194.1
|15
|3
|83.3%
|Walker Buehler
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|426.2
|25
|5
|83.3%
|Taylor Clarke
|Kansas City Royals
|171.1
|5
|1
|83.3%
|Carlos Estevez
|Colorado Rockies
|157.2
|5
|1
|83.3%
|Robbie Ray
|Seattle Mariners
|419.1
|41
|8
|83.7%
|Jacob deGrom
|New York Mets
|364
|42
|7
|85.7%
|Tyler Anderson
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|247.1
|12
|2
|85.7%
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Boston Red Sox
|298.1
|13
|2
|86.7%
|Jakob Junis
|San Francisco Giants
|240
|14
|2
|87.5%
|Aaron Sanchez
|Washington Nationals
|166.2
|16
|2
|88.9%
|Kolby Allard
|Texas Rangers
|203.2
|8
|1
|88.9%
|Dylan Cease
|Chicago White Sox
|297
|26
|3
|89.7%
|Stephen Strasburg
|Washington Nationals
|235.2
|18
|2
|90.0%
|Dylan Bundy
|Minnesota Twins
|318
|27
|3
|90.0%
|Liam Hendriks
|Chicago White Sox
|181.1
|9
|1
|90.0%
|Corbin Burnes
|Milwaukee Brewers
|275.2
|31
|3
|91.2%
|Miguel Castro
|New York Yankees
|168.1
|33
|3
|91.7%
|Antonio Senzatela
|Colorado Rockies
|354.2
|12
|1
|92.3%
|Anibal Sanchez
|Washington Nationals
|219
|26
|2
|92.9%
|Noah Syndergaard
|Los Angeles Angels
|199.2
|42
|3
|93.3%
|Scott Barlow
|Kansas City Royals
|174.2
|14
|1
|93.3%
|Yu Darvish
|San Diego Padres
|421
|43
|3
|93.5%
|Framber Valdez
|Houston Astros
|276
|17
|1
|94.4%
|Cal Quantrill
|Cleveland Guardians
|284.2
|18
|1
|94.7%
|Nick Pivetta
|Boston Red Sox
|264.1
|18
|1
|94.7%
|Carlos Rodon
|San Francisco Giants
|175
|19
|0
|100.0%
|Nestor Cortes
|New York Yankees
|167.1
|5
|0
|100.0%
|Trevor May
|New York Mets
|150.1
|10
|0
|100.0%
|Johnny Cueto
|Chicago White Sox
|194
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Ian Anderson
|Atlanta Braves
|160.2
|7
|0
|100.0%
|Kenley Jansen
|Atlanta Braves
|156.1
|25
|0
|100.0%
Like the previous table, please feel free to sort as desired, but as currently posted, avoid the arms at the top while picking on those at the end.
What about this season?
|Catcher
|Team
|SBA
|SB
|CS
|SB%
|Austin Allen
|Oakland Athletics
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Patrick Mazeika
|New York Mets
|3
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Martin Maldonado
|Houston Astros
|9
|4
|5
|44.4%
|Robinson Chirinos
|Baltimore Orioles
|11
|5
|6
|45.5%
|Jose Trevino
|New York Yankees
|6
|3
|3
|50.0%
|Manny Pina
|Atlanta Braves
|2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Curt Casali
|San Francisco Giants
|2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Keibert Ruiz
|Washington Nationals
|17
|9
|8
|52.9%
|Sean Murphy
|Oakland Athletics
|11
|6
|5
|54.5%
|Daulton Varsho
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|7
|4
|3
|57.1%
|Andrew Knizner
|St. Louis Cardinals
|7
|4
|3
|57.1%
|J.T. Realmuto
|Philadelphia Phillies
|12
|7
|5
|58.3%
|Luis Torrens
|Seattle Mariners
|15
|9
|6
|60.0%
|Victor Caratini
|Milwaukee Brewers
|10
|6
|4
|60.0%
|Christian Bethancourt
|Oakland Athletics
|5
|3
|2
|60.0%
|Eric Haase
|Detroit Tigers
|8
|5
|3
|62.5%
|Anthony Bemboom
|Baltimore Orioles
|8
|5
|3
|62.5%
|Jose Herrera
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|11
|7
|4
|63.6%
|James McCann
|New York Mets
|12
|8
|4
|66.7%
|Roberto Perez
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|9
|6
|3
|66.7%
|Kyle Higashioka
|New York Yankees
|9
|6
|3
|66.7%
|Yadier Molina
|St. Louis Cardinals
|9
|6
|3
|66.7%
|Jason Castro
|Houston Astros
|9
|6
|3
|66.7%
|Austin Barnes
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|6
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Jorge Alfaro
|San Diego Padres
|6
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Payton Henry
|Miami Marlins
|6
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Atlanta Braves
|22
|15
|7
|68.2%
|Tyler Stephenson
|Cincinnati Reds
|19
|13
|6
|68.4%
|Cal Raleigh
|Seattle Mariners
|13
|9
|4
|69.2%
|Christian Vazquez
|Boston Red Sox
|20
|14
|6
|70.0%
|Salvador Perez
|Kansas City Royals
|10
|7
|3
|70.0%
|Willson Contreras
|Chicago Cubs
|17
|12
|5
|70.6%
|Omar Narvaez
|Milwaukee Brewers
|14
|10
|4
|71.4%
|Riley Adams
|Washington Nationals
|14
|10
|4
|71.4%
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|14
|10
|4
|71.4%
|Yan Gomes
|Chicago Cubs
|7
|5
|2
|71.4%
|Tucker Barnhart
|Detroit Tigers
|25
|18
|7
|72.0%
|Aramis Garcia
|Cincinnati Reds
|11
|8
|3
|72.7%
|Mike Zunino
|Tampa Bay Rays
|12
|9
|3
|75.0%
|William Contreras
|Atlanta Braves
|8
|6
|2
|75.0%
|Luke Maile
|Cleveland Guardians
|4
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Sam Huff
|Texas Rangers
|4
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Reese McGuire
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|10
|3
|76.9%
|Dom Nunez
|Colorado Rockies
|13
|10
|3
|76.9%
|Kurt Suzuki
|Los Angeles Angels
|9
|7
|2
|77.8%
|Austin Hedges
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|18
|5
|78.3%
|Jacob Stallings
|Miami Marlins
|25
|20
|5
|80.0%
|Jonah Heim
|Texas Rangers
|15
|12
|3
|80.0%
|Carson Kelly
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|10
|8
|2
|80.0%
|Francisco Mejia
|Tampa Bay Rays
|10
|8
|2
|80.0%
|MJ Melendez
|Kansas City Royals
|10
|8
|2
|80.0%
|Garrett Stubbs
|Philadelphia Phillies
|5
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Zack Collins
|Toronto Blue Jays
|5
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Gary Sanchez
|Minnesota Twins
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Elias Diaz
|Colorado Rockies
|11
|9
|2
|81.8%
|Mitch Garver
|Texas Rangers
|12
|10
|2
|83.3%
|Tyler Heineman
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|6
|5
|1
|83.3%
|Yasmani Grandal
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|11
|2
|84.6%
|Max Stassi
|Los Angeles Angels
|13
|11
|2
|84.6%
|Will Smith
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|14
|12
|2
|85.7%
|Andrew Knapp
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|7
|6
|1
|85.7%
|Joey Bart
|San Francisco Giants
|15
|13
|2
|86.7%
|Tomas Nido
|New York Mets
|9
|8
|1
|88.9%
|Ryan Jeffers
|Minnesota Twins
|12
|11
|1
|91.7%
|Austin Romine
|Los Angeles Angels
|4
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Tom Murphy
|Seattle Mariners
|4
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Danny Jansen
|Toronto Blue Jays
|2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Chad Wallach
|Los Angeles Angels
|7
|7
|0
|100.0%
|Kevin Plawecki
|Boston Red Sox
|5
|5
|0
|100.0%
|Cam Gallagher
|Kansas City Royals
|2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Michael Perez
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|6
|6
|0
|100.0%
|Dustin Garneau
|Detroit Tigers
|1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Stephen Vogt
|Oakland Athletics
|1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Austin Nola
|San Diego Padres
|13
|13
|0
|100.0%
|Jose Godoy
|Minnesota Twins
|1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Rene Pinto
|Tampa Bay Rays
|2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Mark Kolozsvary
|Cincinnati Reds
|2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Connor Wong
|Boston Red Sox
|2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Brian Serven
|Colorado Rockies
|1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Sebastian Rivero
|Kansas City Royals
|1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Bryan Lavastida
|Cleveland Guardians
|2
|2
|0
|100.0%
We're all looking at the same names, so everyone can draw their own conclusions, but I like checking out how the younger receivers are faring. Keibert Ruiz and Daulton Varsho are doing a good job controlling the running game while Joey Bart, Ryan Jeffers, Will Smith and Austin Nola are struggling.
Now the pitchers, sorted initially sorted by bags allowed:
|Pitcher
|Team
|IP
|SB
|CS
|SB%
|Noah Syndergaard
|Los Angeles Angels
|30
|12
|0
|100.0%
|Sandy Alcantara
|Miami Marlins
|50.2
|8
|2
|80.0%
|Drew Smyly
|Chicago Cubs
|34
|6
|0
|100.0%
|Kevin Gausman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|50
|6
|1
|85.7%
|Josh Winder
|Minnesota Twins
|29.1
|6
|1
|85.7%
|Matt Moore
|Texas Rangers
|18.2
|6
|1
|85.7%
|Zach Thompson
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|26.1
|5
|0
|100.0%
|Ross Stripling
|Toronto Blue Jays
|25.1
|5
|0
|100.0%
|Merrill Kelly
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|44
|5
|1
|83.3%
|Logan Webb
|San Francisco Giants
|48.1
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Adrian Houser
|Milwaukee Brewers
|36.1
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Aaron Ashby
|Milwaukee Brewers
|27.1
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Alex Cobb
|San Francisco Giants
|25.2
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Glenn Otto
|Texas Rangers
|18.1
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Liam Hendriks
|Chicago White Sox
|17.1
|4
|0
|100.0%
|Robbie Ray
|Seattle Mariners
|48.2
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Walker Buehler
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|46.2
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Kyle Hendricks
|Chicago Cubs
|44.2
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Drew Rasmussen
|Tampa Bay Rays
|38.2
|4
|1
|80.0%
|German Marquez
|Colorado Rockies
|38
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Mitch Keller
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|35.1
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Elieser Hernandez
|Miami Marlins
|33.2
|4
|1
|80.0%
|Tyler Mahle
|Cincinnati Reds
|36.2
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Cal Quantrill
|Cleveland Guardians
|34.1
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Shane McClanahan
|Tampa Bay Rays
|46.1
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Zack Greinke
|Kansas City Royals
|44
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Dylan Cease
|Chicago White Sox
|43.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Carlos Rodon
|San Francisco Giants
|38.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Luis Garcia
|Houston Astros
|37.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Tyler Anderson
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|35.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Jameson Taillon
|New York Yankees
|35.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Reid Detmers
|Los Angeles Angels
|34.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Trevor Rogers
|Miami Marlins
|32.1
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Dylan Bundy
|Minnesota Twins
|28
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Aaron Civale
|Cleveland Guardians
|24.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Sonny Gray
|Minnesota Twins
|20.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Aaron Loup
|Los Angeles Angels
|16.2
|3
|0
|100.0%
|Corey Kluber
|Tampa Bay Rays
|35.2
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Erick Fedde
|Washington Nationals
|34
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|Cincinnati Reds
|26
|3
|1
|75.0%
|Tyler Wells
|Baltimore Orioles
|28
|3
|2
|60.0%
|Cristian Javier
|Houston Astros
|25.1
|3
|2
|60.0%
|Victor Arano
|Washington Nationals
|16.2
|3
|2
|60.0%
|Logan Gilbert
|Seattle Mariners
|45
|3
|3
|50.0%
|Patrick Corbin
|Washington Nationals
|38.2
|3
|3
|50.0%
|Miles Mikolas
|St. Louis Cardinals
|48.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Dane Dunning
|Texas Rangers
|43.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Detroit Tigers
|39
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Yu Darvish
|San Diego Padres
|39
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Shane Bieber
|Cleveland Guardians
|38.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Zack Wheeler
|Philadelphia Phillies
|38.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Marco Gonzales
|Seattle Mariners
|38
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Chad Kuhl
|Colorado Rockies
|37.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Nick Martinez
|San Diego Padres
|34.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Tony Gonsolin
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|33
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Garrett Whitlock
|Boston Red Sox
|29.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Bryse Wilson
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|27
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Marcus Stroman
|Chicago Cubs
|26.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Nabil Crismatt
|San Diego Padres
|19
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Nick Nelson
|Philadelphia Phillies
|18.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|James Kaprielian
|Oakland Athletics
|18
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Alexis Diaz
|Cincinnati Reds
|17.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Ian Kennedy
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|16.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Wily Peralta
|Detroit Tigers
|16.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Trevor Stephan
|Cleveland Guardians
|16
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Rafael Montero
|Houston Astros
|15.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Josh Staumont
|Kansas City Royals
|15.2
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Jason Adam
|Tampa Bay Rays
|15.1
|2
|0
|100.0%
|Brad Keller
|Kansas City Royals
|43.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Joe Ryan
|Minnesota Twins
|37.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Charlie Morton
|Atlanta Braves
|34.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Tylor Megill
|New York Mets
|34.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Patrick Sandoval
|Los Angeles Angels
|33
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Lucas Giolito
|Chicago White Sox
|31.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Daniel Lynch
|Kansas City Royals
|30
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Rich Hill
|Boston Red Sox
|28
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Tanner Houck
|Boston Red Sox
|26.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kansas City Royals
|26.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Bryce Elder
|Atlanta Braves
|19
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Ryan Tepera
|Los Angeles Angels
|17.1
|2
|1
|66.7%
|A.J. Minter
|Atlanta Braves
|16.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Alex Faedo
|Detroit Tigers
|15.2
|2
|1
|66.7%
|Josiah Gray
|Washington Nationals
|43.1
|2
|2
|50.0%
|Alek Manoah
|Toronto Blue Jays
|42
|2
|2
|50.0%
|Triston McKenzie
|Cleveland Guardians
|36.1
|2
|2
|50.0%
|Michael Kopech
|Chicago White Sox
|35
|2
|2
|50.0%
|Noe Ramirez
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|16
|2
|2
|50.0%
|Aaron Nola
|Philadelphia Phillies
|47
|2
|3
|40.0%
|Nick Pivetta
|Boston Red Sox
|42.2
|2
|3
|40.0%
|Austin Gomber
|Colorado Rockies
|39
|2
|3
|40.0%
|Pablo Lopez
|Miami Marlins
|46
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Joe Musgrove
|San Diego Padres
|45
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Sean Manaea
|San Diego Padres
|43
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Kyle Freeland
|Colorado Rockies
|42.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Boston Red Sox
|41.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Carlos Carrasco
|New York Mets
|41
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Chris Flexen
|Seattle Mariners
|39.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Bruce Zimmermann
|Baltimore Orioles
|36.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Hunter Greene
|Cincinnati Reds
|33.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Humberto Castellanos
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|30.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Antonio Senzatela
|Colorado Rockies
|29.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Justin Steele
|Chicago Cubs
|28
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Vince Velasquez
|Chicago White Sox
|27.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Chris Archer
|Minnesota Twins
|26.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Michael Wacha
|Boston Red Sox
|26
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Chris Paddack
|Minnesota Twins
|22.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Jon Gray
|Texas Rangers
|22
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Jimmy Herget
|Los Angeles Angels
|20
|1
|0
|100.0%
|David Bednar
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|20
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Matt Wisler
|Tampa Bay Rays
|19.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Domingo Acevedo
|Oakland Athletics
|18.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Dillon Tate
|Baltimore Orioles
|18.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Hector Neris
|Houston Astros
|17
|1
|0
|100.0%
|John King
|Texas Rangers
|17
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Matt Foster
|Chicago White Sox
|16.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Adam Cimber
|Toronto Blue Jays
|16.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Taylor Rogers
|San Diego Padres
|16
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Austin Voth
|Washington Nationals
|15.2
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Michael Fulmer
|Detroit Tigers
|15.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Dany Jimenez
|Oakland Athletics
|15.1
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Seth Lugo
|New York Mets
|15
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Steven Wilson
|San Diego Padres
|15
|1
|0
|100.0%
|Frankie Montas
|Oakland Athletics
|49
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Chris Bassitt
|New York Mets
|42.1
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Jose Berrios
|Toronto Blue Jays
|41
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Martin Perez
|Texas Rangers
|40.1
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Nestor Cortes
|New York Yankees
|40
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Tarik Skubal
|Detroit Tigers
|39.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Daulton Jefferies
|Oakland Athletics
|39.1
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Julio Urias
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|36
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Ian Anderson
|Atlanta Braves
|36
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Madison Bumgarner
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|35.1
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Taylor Hearn
|Texas Rangers
|29.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Beau Brieske
|Detroit Tigers
|26.1
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Jordan Hicks
|St. Louis Cardinals
|25.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Cody Poteet
|Miami Marlins
|21
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Brock Burke
|Texas Rangers
|21
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Spencer Strider
|Atlanta Braves
|20.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Oliver Ortega
|Los Angeles Angels
|19.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Bryan Abreu
|Houston Astros
|17.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Kenley Jansen
|Atlanta Braves
|16.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Cole Sulser
|Miami Marlins
|16
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Felix Bautista
|Baltimore Orioles
|15.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Genesis Cabrera
|St. Louis Cardinals
|15.2
|1
|1
|50.0%
|Max Scherzer
|New York Mets
|49.2
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Kyle Wright
|Atlanta Braves
|42
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Paul Blackburn
|Oakland Athletics
|37.2
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Freddy Peralta
|Milwaukee Brewers
|35.2
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Dakota Hudson
|St. Louis Cardinals
|35.1
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Jordan Montgomery
|New York Yankees
|35.1
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Brandon Woodruff
|Milwaukee Brewers
|33.2
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Connor Overton
|Cincinnati Reds
|24.2
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Jeff Hoffman
|Cincinnati Reds
|19.2
|1
|2
|33.3%
|Corbin Burnes
|Milwaukee Brewers
|51.2
|1
|3
|25.0%
|Zach Davies
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|39.1
|1
|3
|25.0%
|Aaron Sanchez
|Washington Nationals
|22.2
|1
|3
|25.0%
|Max Fried
|Atlanta Braves
|49
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Jordan Lyles
|Baltimore Orioles
|46
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Justin Verlander
|Houston Astros
|45.2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Gerrit Cole
|New York Yankees
|43.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Adam Wainwright
|St. Louis Cardinals
|40
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Framber Valdez
|Houston Astros
|40
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Zach Plesac
|Cleveland Guardians
|38.2
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Shohei Ohtani
|Los Angeles Angels
|38.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Steven Matz
|St. Louis Cardinals
|37.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Kyle Gibson
|Philadelphia Phillies
|37.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jose Quintana
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|37
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Joan Adon
|Washington Nationals
|36.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Ranger Suarez
|Philadelphia Phillies
|36.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|JT Brubaker
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|36
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Michael Lorenzen
|Los Angeles Angels
|35.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Luis Severino
|New York Yankees
|34.2
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Eric Lauer
|Milwaukee Brewers
|34.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Alex Wood
|San Francisco Giants
|34.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Zac Gallen
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|34.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jose Urquidy
|Houston Astros
|33.2
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Toronto Blue Jays
|32
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Keegan Thompson
|Chicago Cubs
|32
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Jake Odorizzi
|Houston Astros
|31.2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Clayton Kershaw
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|30
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Zach Eflin
|Philadelphia Phillies
|30
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Spenser Watkins
|Baltimore Orioles
|30
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Jesus Luzardo
|Miami Marlins
|29
|0
|1
|0.0%
|MacKenzie Gore
|San Diego Padres
|29
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Cole Irvin
|Oakland Athletics
|27.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Dallas Keuchel
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Michael King
|New York Yankees
|25.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Keegan Akin
|Baltimore Orioles
|24.2
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Taijuan Walker
|New York Mets
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Wil Crowe
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|23
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Michael Pineda
|Detroit Tigers
|22.1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Jeffrey Springs
|Tampa Bay Rays
|21.2
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Kyle Bradish
|Baltimore Orioles
|21.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jakob Junis
|San Francisco Giants
|20.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Clay Holmes
|New York Yankees
|20.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Josh Rogers
|Washington Nationals
|20.1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Dillon Peters
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|20.1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Matt Brash
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Bailey Ober
|Minnesota Twins
|19.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Ty Blach
|Colorado Rockies
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|David Peterson
|New York Mets
|19
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Scott Barlow
|Kansas City Royals
|18.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Kendall Graveman
|Chicago White Sox
|18.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|J.P. Feyereisen
|Tampa Bay Rays
|18.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Josh Fleming
|Tampa Bay Rays
|18.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Andrew Kittredge
|Tampa Bay Rays
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jaime Barria
|Los Angeles Angels
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jorge Lopez
|Baltimore Orioles
|18
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Tanner Banks
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Phil Maton
|Houston Astros
|17.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Griffin Jax
|Minnesota Twins
|17.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Zach Logue
|Oakland Athletics
|17.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jose Suarez
|Los Angeles Angels
|17.2
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Jhoan Duran
|Minnesota Twins
|17.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jhoulys Chacin
|Colorado Rockies
|17.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Zach Jackson
|Oakland Athletics
|17.1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|John Brebbia
|San Francisco Giants
|17
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Trevor Richards
|Toronto Blue Jays
|17
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Paolo Espino
|Washington Nationals
|17
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Will Vest
|Detroit Tigers
|17
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Anthony Bass
|Miami Marlins
|16.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Austin Davis
|Boston Red Sox
|16.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|A.J. Puk
|Oakland Athletics
|16.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Reiver Sanmartin
|Cincinnati Reds
|16.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Corey Knebel
|Philadelphia Phillies
|16
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Erasmo Ramirez
|Washington Nationals
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Edwin Diaz
|New York Mets
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Drew Smith
|New York Mets
|16
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Joey Krehbiel
|Baltimore Orioles
|16
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Joel Payamps
|Kansas City Royals
|16
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Jalen Beeks
|Tampa Bay Rays
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Tanner Scott
|Miami Marlins
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Chicago White Sox
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Drew Hutchison
|Detroit Tigers
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Tyler Rogers
|San Francisco Giants
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Scott Effross
|Chicago Cubs
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Camilo Doval
|San Francisco Giants
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Andre Pallante
|St. Louis Cardinals
|15.2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Trent Thornton
|Toronto Blue Jays
|15.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Cody Stashak
|Minnesota Twins
|15.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Collin Snider
|Kansas City Royals
|15.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Robert Suarez
|San Diego Padres
|15.1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Trevor Williams
|New York Mets
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Will Smith
|Atlanta Braves
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
|Tyler Duffey
|Minnesota Twins
|15
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Michael Rucker
|Chicago Cubs
|15
|0
|0
|0.0%
This isn't brain surgery, but I'm more inclined to use a pitcher's history than the small sample of 2022, but I am willing to use 40 or so games to find susceptible catchers.
What teams are controlling the running game best so far this season (through Wednesday's action)?
|Team
|G
|SB
|CS
|SB%
|Baltimore Orioles
|38
|10
|9
|52.6%
|Houston Astros
|38
|10
|8
|55.6%
|Oakland Athletics
|40
|10
|8
|55.6%
|New York Yankees
|37
|9
|6
|60.0%
|Washington Nationals
|39
|19
|12
|61.3%
|St. Louis Cardinals
|37
|10
|6
|62.5%
|Philadelphia Phillies
|37
|11
|6
|64.7%
|Milwaukee Brewers
|38
|16
|8
|66.7%
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|39
|19
|9
|67.9%
|Seattle Mariners
|38
|22
|10
|68.8%
|Atlanta Braves
|38
|22
|10
|68.8%
|Detroit Tigers
|38
|24
|10
|70.6%
|Chicago Cubs
|36
|17
|7
|70.8%
|New York Mets
|39
|17
|7
|70.8%
|Cincinnati Reds
|36
|23
|9
|71.9%
|Toronto Blue Jays
|38
|20
|6
|76.9%
|Miami Marlins
|37
|24
|7
|77.4%
|Boston Red Sox
|37
|21
|6
|77.8%
|Kansas City Royals
|36
|18
|5
|78.3%
|Tampa Bay Rays
|38
|19
|5
|79.2%
|Cleveland Guardians
|34
|23
|6
|79.3%
|Colorado Rockies
|37
|20
|5
|80.0%
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|37
|16
|4
|80.0%
|Texas Rangers
|36
|25
|6
|80.6%
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|21
|5
|80.8%
|San Francisco Giants
|37
|14
|3
|82.4%
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|37
|19
|4
|82.6%
|Minnesota Twins
|38
|21
|3
|87.5%
|Los Angeles Angels
|40
|29
|4
|87.9%
|San Diego Padres
|37
|17
|2
|89.5%
Granted, the imbalanced schedule can skew results, but there is a huge discrepancy between the teams at either end. I'll avoid the top 10 while targeting the bottom dozen or so when streaming for steals.
Note that four of the bottom 10 teams are in the NL West, with only Arizona absent. Targeting Diamondbacks could be a means to snake (ahem) some steals.
With that in mind, here is how the divisions line up thus far with respect to throwing out runners:
|Division
|SB%
|AL East
|71.2%
|AL Central
|78.7%
|AL West
|72.7%
|NL East
|68.9%
|NL Cental
|71.4%
|NL West
|78.9%
Overall, target runners in the AL Central and NL West while avoiding the NL East.
Speaking of streaming for steals, the twice-a-week hitter moves allowed in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship is perfect for this ploy. Using a stolen base specialist for the whole week may not be desirable in today's landscape, as that sacrifices power and RBI for half the week. However, cleverly sliding stolen base contributors onto the active roster for a series against a team allowing runners to steal at an 80 percent clip will still allow you to pop in a power guy in the lineup for the other part of the week. This is one of the more underutilized strategies in the high stakes arena.
Before tabling some names to track, here are team stolen base totals. Sometimes running is contagious, so it behooves those searching for steals to note the clubs flashing the green light most often.
|Team
|SB
|CS
|SB%
|St. Louis Cardinals
|33
|4
|89.2%
|Tampa Bay Rays
|31
|11
|73.8%
|Milwaukee Brewers
|27
|9
|75.0%
|Texas Rangers
|26
|8
|76.5%
|Philadelphia Phillies
|25
|3
|89.3%
|Oakland Athletics
|24
|5
|82.8%
|Los Angeles Angels
|22
|13
|62.9%
|Kansas City Royals
|22
|7
|75.9%
|New York Yankees
|21
|7
|75.0%
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|21
|4
|84.0%
|San Francisco Giants
|21
|6
|77.8%
|Baltimore Orioles
|21
|6
|77.8%
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|9
|69.0%
|Cleveland Guardians
|19
|6
|76.0%
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|1
|95.0%
|Atlanta Braves
|18
|2
|90.0%
|Miami Marlins
|17
|7
|70.8%
|Houston Astros
|16
|6
|72.7%
|Toronto Blue Jays
|16
|7
|69.6%
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|16
|9
|64.0%
|Cincinnati Reds
|16
|6
|72.7%
|New York Mets
|15
|7
|68.2%
|San Diego Padres
|15
|7
|68.2%
|Chicago Cubs
|12
|9
|57.1%
|Washington Nationals
|12
|5
|70.6%
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|12
|8
|60.0%
|Minnesota Twins
|9
|6
|60.0%
|Boston Red Sox
|8
|5
|61.5%
|Colorado Rockies
|7
|8
|46.7%
|Detroit Tigers
|5
|5
|50.0%
I'm more apt to focus on teams at the top of the list as opposed to avoiding teams at the bottom, though sometimes running is a managerial tendency. That said, if a player on one of the lower-ranked clubs draws a vulnerable battery, I won't hesitate to use that player.
Admittedly the research needs a refresh, but several years ago I investigated how early team results portended the rest of the season. While the correlation wasn't perfect, overall teams with an early success rate north of 75 percent ran more, while those falling short of 75 percent curtailed their attempts. This is in line with the 75 percent plateau commonly accepted as the break-even point according to the expected runs matrix. As such, the Angels could be in danger of dialing their attempts back, while the White Sox and Atlanta could pick up the pace (a trend that might dovetail nicely with the return of Ronald Acuna).
Let's wrap things up with some players to target for steals. Some are obvious, while some are a bit under the radar.
Vidal Brujan, Rays: The club is running, and he could still challenge for the league lead in steals if he soon secures regular playing time.
Eli White, Rangers: Texas is also running a lot, with White's 8-for-8 mark bolstering the team's success on the basepaths. He's played almost every day this month and looks to be cementing a full-time gig.
Andres Gimenez, Guardians: Gimenez is settling in at the keystone. Look for him to run more now that he's more confident, not to mention getting on base at a .340 clip as opposed to last season's .282 mark, when he still was a perfect 11-for-11 on steals in only 68 games.
Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks: As indicated, the Diamondbacks are in the softest division when it comes to controlling the running game. The club has yet to take full advantage, but it's hard to imagine thatt continues much longer. Ketel Marte and Daulton Varsho are also candidates to slither into more bags.
Kevin Smith, Athletics: Call it a hunch, but after a slow start Smith is settling in, and it appears Oakland wants to give him a long look. The A's running and have two of the poorer teams at defending the steal in their division.
Roman Quinn, Phillies: Quinn is the perfect example of a stolen base streamer. You certainly don't want him in your lineup all week, but when the Phillies have a series against a vulnerable battery, he's a sneaky play. The only downside is that the NL East does a good job bagging would-be base stealers, which will limit optimal streaming opportunities.