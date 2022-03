MLB: RotoWire Steak League Auction Draft Results

Last night, 14 RotoWire employees and affiliates, myself included, took part in the RotoWire Steak League auction-style draft.

This is a 5x5 roto league with 14 active hitters and nine active pitchers, but with one catcher and two UT spots.

All players without a dollar value were taken in reserves.

We haven't traditionally posted these results, but I thought this would just be another helpful list for fantasy players. Enjoy!